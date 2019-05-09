‘Wanga musica’ dances top in golden boot race

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga has continued his hunt to win a second career Kenyan Premier League golden boot, scoring the second as his side overcame Nzoia Sugar 2-0 at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on Thursday evening.

Wanga’s goal scored after 34 minutes added on to David Okoth’s 14th minute opener as Homeboyz solidified their hold on fourth place in the standings and Wanga moved one clear in the Golden Boot chase to 17 goals, one ahead of second placed Umaru Kasumba.

“Step by step, I think I will achieve my target. I have already surpassed last season’s top scorer and this for me is already a very big achievement. There are five games remaining and I hope to keep scoring,” Wanga told Capital Sport.

Third placed Enosh Ochieng meanwhile couldn’t add on to his tally in the other fixture as his Ulinzi Stars side lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers courtesy of Georson Likonoh’s goal.

With five rounds of games left, the battle is set to go down to the wire and Wanga has vowed to hold on firmly to his lead.

The veteran finisher is looking to clinch his second career golden boot having won the coveted accolade in his debut season in 2007 with Tusker FC after hitting 23 goals. Twelve years later, he is just seven shy of his best ever return with five rounds of matches left.

Wanga who is expected to be part of Kenya’s team to the African Cup of Nations team however says he does not have specific targets and will only look to score in every game and help his team.

“I don’t want to tie myself to a certain goal target. I have surpassed my entire tally from the last two seasons and that is already good enough. Of course I want to win this trophy and I will look to keep scoring and above all help my team,” stated the forward.

The victory by Homeboyz on Thursday took them to 48 points, just four away from third placed Bandari and Wanga notes that with a concerted push in the home stretch, they can squeeze into the top three.

Meanwhile, on-form Tusker FC continued with their push into the top five with a 4-1 thrashing of Mount Kenya United, sending them deeper into relegation.

Mike Madoya stepped off the bench to score twice with Timothy Otieno and David Majak scoring a goal a piece as the brewers came from a goal down to pick victory.

The win saw them rise to sixth with 45 points, one shy of fifth placed Mathare United while Sony Sugar moved into the top seven with a 2-0 win over KCB at the Awendo Stadium.