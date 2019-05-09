Farah to run Chicago marathon as track talk fades

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 9 – Mo Farah has confirmed he will defend his Chicago Marathon title, a decision that suggests he has ended his flirtation with a return to the track at this year’s world championships.

The marathon takes place on October 13, just a week after the 10,000 metres at the championships in Doha. That would appear to rule him out of defending his world title.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah turned his back on the track in 2017 to concentrate on long-distance road running. He claimed the European record in two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds when winning his first marathon in Chicago last year.

Earlier this year, the British athlete hinted at a potential return to the track at the world championships.

The 36-year-old finished fifth in last month’s London Marathon in a time of 2:05:39, well off the searing pace set by Kenya’s world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge (2:02:37).

“Winning the Chicago Marathon last year was very special for me,” Farah said in a statement issued by the organisers on Thursday.

“It was my first time to win a World Marathon Major and my time was a European and British record. I am looking forward to returning in 2019 to defend my title on the streets of Chicago.”

Executive race director Carey Pinkowski said: “Mo is an Olympic champion and he put on quite a show here last year.”