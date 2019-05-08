Origi now a darling to Liverpool fans on Twitter

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 8 – Divock Origi netted two goals including the clincher as Liverpool defeated Barcelona 4-0.

An improbable and memorable night at Anfield saw Liverpool overturn a 3-0 first leg defeat.

Origi scored early in the first half, and then scored late, with Georginio Wijnaldum netting twice in between.

Origi was only starting due to an injury to Mohamed Salah at the weekend.

He scored the winner against Newcastle at the weekend to keep Liverpool’s Premier League title quest alive.

Now he has become an even bigger hero, scoring two goals he will never ever forget.

Origi came into the season as an afterthought, after a disappointing loan at Wolfsburg last season.

Through sheer determination he has forced his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, and the manager has shown faith in the Belgian.

Origi is finally becoming a fan favourite, as the reaction to his performance shows…

Sir Divock Origi? When’s that happening? #LFC — Raahil Chopra (@raahilc) May 7, 2019

Origi (2 shots, 2 goals) clinical #LFC

In 3 days divock origi has played a humongous part in us potentially Winning the premier league and champions league. You just couldn’t write it. #LFC

— Scott Drew (@scottdrew14) May 7, 2019

Rise Ser Origi of Anfield #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/BP161ulq4n

Give Origi a new contract and a statue #LFC

— parellin naidoo (@parellin) May 7, 2019

Huge respect to Origi, guy was pretty much out the door in the Summer, but he got his head down, worked hard, and got on with it like a professional, he’s popped up in huge moments this season, and tonight he was incredible #LFC #YNWA #LIVBAR

— Luke Fletcher (@Fletch1296) May 7, 2019

Eden Hazard the best belgium player to grace football? Ever heard of DIVOCK ORIGI!?#LFC

Someone start a petition to Knight Divock Origi. #lfc

— Liam Moore (@LiamMoore1996) May 7, 2019

Origi really is all things good about Lukaku and Benteke. I hope he’s at Liverpool for a long time. #LFC

— Hitesh Chugani (@hitsubishi) May 7, 2019

Origi is better than Messi… Don’t tell me anything #LFC #YNWA #LIVBAR

-By HITC-