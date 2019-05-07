Why Spurs fans are not happy with Wanyama

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 7 – Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama against Bournemouth.

Wanyama was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Bournemouth away from home at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder did not start the match, but the Kenya international came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

The former Celtic and Southampton star did not have a good game, as he struggled to impose on the game and could have done better for the goal that the Cherries scored in the first minute of injury time.

According to WhoScored, Wanyama had a pass accuracy of 65%, won one header, and made two interceptions, one clearance and three clearances.

Spurs finished the game with nine men due to the dismissals of Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth in the 43rd and the 48th minute respectively.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Wanyama against Bournemouth and have criticised the defensive midfielder on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

We need whole sale changes next season. @SpursOfficial #COYS #THFC We need to sell Trippier, Sanchez, Dier, Wanyama, Janssen, Aurier, and Alli if he doesn’t start performing he keeps going missing in games. @SkySportsNews @SkySportsPL #tottenhamjoke #BOUTOT — Jonathan Noble 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧♿️ (@JonnyAirborne) May 4, 2019

@jesus_perez @SpursOfficial please tell Levy/Poch this:

NOT GOOD ENOUGH:

Lloris

Tripps

KWP

Aurier

Sanchez´

Foyth

Davies

Rose

Dier

Wanyama

Lamela

Llorente SIGN PLAYERS WITH WINNING MENTALLITY + QUALITY. Can Poch get our team over the line?

Truth hurts.#THFC #BOUTOT #COYS — David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) May 4, 2019

Wanyama and Sanchez CB pairing? pic.twitter.com/xxAIFRm5Xp

Wanyama on the pitch and gives the Ball away straight away – totally useless! #BOUTOT #COYS

— Shane Knight (@theshadymclone) May 4, 2019

Wanyama again in the game less than a minute and gives the ball away… #coys

Trippier, Davies, Wanyama, Dier, Janssen, Llorente, Lamela, Nkoudou & Vorm all need to be sold. #THFC

Sissoko had nothing to do with that. Wanyama’s effort was awful

— Edward Pettman (@EdwardPettman) May 4, 2019

