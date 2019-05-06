Dadhley, Yuvraj win Menengai Lemon Round 1 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Neel Vadgama and Yuvraj Rajput were in imperious form as the first round of Menengai Lemon Karting Championship came to a dramatic end at The Great Rift Valley (TGRV) circuit in Mai Mahiu.

Having already taken some impressive scalps on previous races, Neel and Yuvraj attacked relentlessly on the three heats of the Open Class and 60cc Iame races. Neel beat Myles Lenolkulal and Daniel Gichuru to a scintillating podium dash.

Ranvir, the newest member of the Dadhley family, emerged the victor in 50cc ahead of Kaveer Bhogal and Kiana Rajput

Kiana, who also participates in Pee Wee Class of the KCB National Autocross series, is the most promising girl driver in the country at the present and daughter of rally driver Kitit Rajput.

Kiana’s brother Yuvraj was in a class of his own as he clinched the 60cc Iame class.

Yuvraj, also the defending National Bambino Autocross and Karting champion beat Shane Chandaria to achieve the feat with fastest overall heat time in class.

Yuvraj has won last three Autocross back-to-back and also karting and is trying to win both championships again this season.

The defending champion for both Autocross and Karting had this to say in an interview at TGRV: ‘it feels so good to win back to back Autocross and Karting races and I feel so happy that we are racing at my TGRV home track again,” ‘ said Yuvi.

I would like to thank RVMSC, Menengai Lemon and TGRV for such an amazing event and my dad (Kirit) for helping run the event. I am also so grateful to Menegai Lemon for all the awesome prizes they gave all the winners which include cash vouchers, racing shoes, race suits, gloves, hampers and so much more. I am really excited and can’t wait to attack round 2,”‘ Yuvi added.

Menengai Lemon Karting Round 1 was sponsored by Menengai Lemon at TGRV Circuit and hosted by Rift Valley Motor & Sports Club (RVMSC).

Karting is one of the fastest growing motorsports disciplines in Kenya and indeed a breeding ground of Kenya’s celebrated drivers including Tejas Hirani who later upgraded to FIA RX Lites world series where his career best was a podiun and Kabras Sugar Racinv lead driver Baldev Chager who is a multiple Safari and Kenya Champion.

Chager who later became the National all Clubman Champion after his glorious days on asphalt racing is one of the most successful rally drivers in Kenya and a mainstay of KNRC.

The event is sponsored by Menengai Oil Refineries of Nakuru who are the makers of leading household brands like Menengai Cream, Menengai Lemon and Top Fry cooking oil among others.

50cc

1 Ranvir Dadhley

2 Kaveer Bhogal

3 Kiana Rajput

60cc Iame

1 Yuvraj Rajput

2 Shane Chandaria

60cc Comer

1 Myles Imbayi

2 Manuel

3 Ethan Gitonga

Junior Rotax

1 Rory MacKean

2 Josh MacKean

3 Zoravar Dadhley

Open class

Neel Vadgamma Myles Lenolkulal Daniel Gichuru