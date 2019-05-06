Ajax build-up to Spurs with Dutch Cup win

Shares

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 5 – Ajax prepared for next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Tottenham by beating Willem II 4-0 to clinch the Dutch Cup on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side host Spurs on Wednesday with a 1-0 advantage and a double from veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar helped to maintain the momentum which has seen them reach the last four of Europe’s top competition for the first time since 1997 as well as the top of the Dutch league this season.

Ten Hag made three changes from the victory in north London with winger David Neres, midfielder Lasse Schoene and right-back Joel Veltman stating the final in Rotterdam on the bench.

Schoene played the final 10 minutes coming on for Frenkie de Jong who has already agreed to join La Liga giants Barcelona next season.

Centre-back Daley Blind scored the opener before Rasmus Kristensen bagged the fourth after Huntelaar’s efforts for a first domestic title since winning the Eredivisie in 2014.

The Dutch outfit, four-time continental winners, are eyeing their first Champions League final since losing to Juventus in 1996.