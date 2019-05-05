Mathare down AFC, Bandari held by Posta

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Cliff Nyakeya and Klinsman Omulanga scored one a piece as Mathare United completed a home and away sweep of AFC Leopards beating the former giants 2-0 at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to move to fourth in the Kenyan Premier League standings.

Nyakeya hit his 12th goal of the season with a 28th minute goal before youngster Omulanga doubled their lead 10 minutes later with another simple tap in.

Meanwhile, Bandari and Posta Rangers played to a barren draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with Bandari’s last gasp efforts of clinging on to slim title hopes being dampened.

The slum boys won the first leg by a similar margin and heading in to the return tie and with the hope of squeezing into the top three, victory was the only thought on Kimanzi’s head.

Omulanga had a chance after quarter of an hour when he was sent through by Clifford Alwanga, but the striker could not get a clean effort at goal.

The early persistence paid off after 28 minutes when Nyakeya found some shooting space at the edge of the box before shooting low past Jairus Adira.

Ten minutes later, Omulanga doubled the tally with a simple tap in after Adira spilled a curling shot from James Kinyanjui.

In the second half, AFC came back better and charged for victory. Top scorer Whyvonne Isuza had a chance to stab one against his former employers five minutes in when he raced through on goal but couldn’t beat keeper Allan Owiny one on one.

In the 70th minute, Isuza had another chance when he raced on to meet a Brian Marita cross, but couldn’t get a clean effort at goal.

AFC continued to pile pressure on Mathare and Allan Owiny was forced into a great save tipping away David Ochieng’s shot behind for a corner with quarter of an hour left. Three minutes later, Oburu made some good movement on the right but his shot whistled across the face of goal.

Despite added pressure, AFC could not get anything off that game.

In Machakos, Bandari’s late hopes of pushing for a title were squashed when they failed to hit the back of the net despite creating numerous chances.

In the first half alone, Darius Msagha went through on goal one on one with the keeper twice, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Posta’s best chance came off a Georson Likonoh freekick which was tipped behind for a corner by keeper Faruk Shikalo.

In the second half, Bandari had another clean chance when William Wadri played a quick one two with Yema Mwama, but his header off the latter’s cross went straight to the keeper with no one on his shoulder.

Posta had a late chance whenFrancis Nambute was picked out by a good cross from John Nairuka, but his effort with a bicycle kick was awry, not even hitting the target with no one marking him.