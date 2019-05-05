Chapa Dimba All-Star team for Spain unveiled

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – A team of 32 boys and girls scouted during the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament season 2 was on Sunday unveiled ahead of Monday night’s departure to Spain where they are set to attend a 10-day La Liga training camp.

The All-Star team comprises of 17 boys and 15 girls, scouted from across the country during the eight regional finals in Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Eastern, Coast, Central, North Eastern and Nairobi.

The team will be camping in Catalonia Spain where they will get the best of best training from top La Liga coaches.

“During our tour in all the regions we saw massive talent, it was a difficult task for us to select the best. We were looking at the individual skills, composure and discipline. We have picked the best in both boys and girls that make an All-Star team in all categories,” Oliver Dodd, La Liga’s representative in Kenya said.

During their stay in Spain, the team will play against the local youth sides, watch a live match between Barcelona and Gatafe on May 12 at Camp Nou and have an opportunity to tour the cosmopolitan capital of Spain, Barcelona which is known for its art and architecture.

“I am so thrilled to be part of this life time experience. I always dreamt of seeing Lionel Messi live in action and never imagined it will one day come to pass. The skills I am set to acquire from the training camps will definitely boost my football prowess. The exposure and the thrill of being in a plane for all those hours are a dream come true,” Jane Njeri, member of the All-Star team and a striker for Barcelona Ladies from Laikipia, said.

On his part, Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa outlined that they have a data base to ensure that the talent scouted is tapped and absorbed in youth carde national team.

“I am so delighted that we are now appreciating talent, these are future players for Harambee Stars and I am glad that they will come back with football knowledge. Last year it was London and this year its even better because its an All-Star team, in this all the regions got to be represented,” Mwendwa stated.

Safaricom through its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Steve Chege, promised to have a better season 3 that is scheduled to be launched in September.

“We believe in creating exceptional experiences for young people. We trust that travelling to another country, meeting people from around the world and learning through new challenges is a crucial part of developing Kenyan football. The experiences that these players will get are unique, different and unforgettable. We wish them the very best as they scale up their football careers,” said Chege.

Two coaches will accompany the players – Pauline Awuor of Acakoro Ladies and Ted Amumala of Lugari Blue Saints.

The two were selected through a draw conducted on April 28 at Gymkhana Grounds during the Nairobi regional finals.

Upon their return from Spain, the players will re-join their clubs and share learnings and experiences with their team-mates as they prepare for the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom national finals set for Meru in June where the winning boys’ and girls’ teams will each walk away with Sh1 million shillings in prize money.

The teams that will play in the national finals include; South B United and Acakoro Ladies from Nairobi, Berlin FC from Garissa, Euronuts and Barcelona from Central region, Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe ladies.

Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern region.

-All-Star team-

BOYS

Atem Kato John -The Saints (Western)

Saeed Aleeley Sheikh -The Saints (Western)

Ibrahim Ochieng Owino – Manyatta United (Nyanza)

Benson Ochieng -Manyatta United (Nyanza)

Ibrahim Abdisalan Abdullah – Isiolo Young stars (Eastern)

Abdille Abdirahman Ali – Isiolo Young stars (Eastern)

Alex Onchwari – White Rhino (Rift Valley)

Abdirahim Ali Mohamed – Al Ahly (Rift Valley)

Marion Idd – Al Ahly (Rift Valley)

Benson Githinji Njenga – Shimanzi youth (Coast)

Cedric Asmani – Shimanzi youth (Coast)

Mutuma John Kagendo – Lufa (Central)

Mengitsu Lual – Euronuts – (Central)

Issa Minhaj – Berlin FC (North Eastern)

Khalid Yusuf – Berlin FC (North Eastern)

Wanyama Enos – South B United (Nairobi)

Lewis Mbandi Esambo – Jericho Allstars (Nairobi)irobi

GIRLS

Stella Ahono – Bishop Njenga (Western)

Lavenda Murumwa -Bishop Njenga (western)

Asher Achieng Otieno – NCEOD Queens (Nyanza)

Ivonne Ogada -NCEOD Queens (Nyanza)

Carolyne Rufa – NCEOD Queens (Nyanza)

Nuru Hensley Kasiwa – St Marys Ndovea (Eastern)

Daisy Chirchir – St Marys Ndovea (Eastern)

Cynthia Libondo -Kitale Queens (Rift Valley)

Claudia Kadenge – Itigo Girls (Rift Valley)

Aringo Catherine – Kwale Starlets (Coast)

Joy King Lady – Kwale Starlets (Coast)

Jane Njeri – Barcelona (Central)

Lutomia Miriam –Barcelona (Central)