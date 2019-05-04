Impala, Kabras to clash in Enterprise Cup final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Impala Rugby club will lock horns with Kabras Sugar in the 2019 Enterprise Cup final on May 18.

This is after Impala came from behind to edge out KCB 11-10 in the semi-finals and return to the final of the Enterprise Cup where they will be out to make amends after losing to Homeboyz 3-21.

Antony Odhiambo kicked from 50m to knock out KCB who led 8-10 heading to the final stages of the game.

Billy Omondi’s try and Quinto Oongo’s penalty saw Impala trail KCB 8-10 at the interval.

In the other semi, Kabras kept their hopes of bagging double alive after beating Kenya Harlequin 11-54.

Fijian Jone Kubu, playing at fullback, got Kabras going after a beautiful combination with Philip Wokorach who would add the extras.

The Kakamega based side were at it again this time round Kenya Simbas international George Nyambua scoring an easy one but Wokorach sent the conversion wide.

Ugandan Daudi Ssemwami went over for Quins before Lyle Asiligwa added three more through a penalty goal.

14 more points for Kabras would come from skipper Max Adaka and South African Mario Wilson -both converted by Wokorach.

Kabras went to the break down at 14 men as Kubu had been binned.

There was little action in the opening stages of the second half but Kubu’s return saw Wokorach move to the wing and Keegan at fly-half and moments later Claude Johannes went over.

They were not done yet. Jone Kubu would intercept what looked like a perfect Quins move to chip, chase and score a 50-metre try.

Another moment of brilliance by the boys from the forest saw Wokorach add seven more through a converted try.

Wokorach would finish off by setting up substitute Paul Abuto for the last converted try and complete the whitewash.

-By Raga House-