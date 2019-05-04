Chebet sparkles at Ruring’u AK meet

Shares

NYERI, Kenya, May 4 – Quailyne Chebet was in imperious form at Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri as she won the 10,000 meters women’s race in scintillating fashion at the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting.

The 20-year-old athlete from Torongo Camp in Eldama Lavine clocked 33;10;06 and had her campaign her campaign effectively sewn up when her race adversaries failed to catch in the last 50 meters.

After the race, Chebet noted that she could have performed even better were it not for the chilly weather that rendered the competition tough at the high altitude Ruring’u that was rehabilitated three days to the meeting.

Chebet who competed in 10,000 meters for the first time after abandoning 1500 meters said that she hopes to move on to marathons; but not until she makes the Kenya team for the All Africa Game in Casablanca.

During the race meeting, the Athletics Kenya Senior Vice President (in charge of competitions) Paul Mutwii, applauded athletes for turning out in large numbers for the event which treated spectators to some exhilarating displays.

-By John Gathua-