Autoxpress seal Sh2.5m deal with Rhino Ark Charitable Trust

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – AutoXpress East Africa’s auto parts distributor and vehicle servicing company has backed local forest ecosystems conservation efforts through a deal signed between the company and Rhino Ark Charitable Trust.

The deal will see AutoXpress distribute tyres worth Sh2.5 million over the next two years to be used by Rhino Ark in their conservation efforts of Kenya’s water towers and wildlife habitats.

Commenting on the partnership, AutoXpress Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Phillip Baker commended Rhino Ark Charitable Trust for their work.

“AutoXpress is cognizant of the great work being undertaken by our partners Rhino Ark. The results of these efforts are evident, a testament that by supporting these efforts we are aiding the preservation of the great sites of our country.”

On his part, the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust Executive Director, Christian Lambrechts, acknowledged that their work has been enabled by the generous support of partners such as AutoXpress.

“Since our inception in 1988, we have been able to expand the scope of our conservation efforts looping in key stakeholders along the journey including the local communities.”

We realize that the best results will only be yielded through collaborative efforts. We appreciate the support of AutoXpress. Through this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to cover more ground.”

AutoXpress has been involved in conservation efforts since 2016 with the company providing Sh1.25 million worth of tyres for the Rhino Ark vehicles, annually.

This contribution has assisted in the preservation of water towers and wildlife habitats through various projects including Aberdare fence project, Mt Kenya fence project, Eburu Fence project and Kakamega fence project.