Respect Posta badge, Kamau warns players

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Posta Rangers are finding themselves fighting the relegation war once again this season with the mailmen currently placed at 15th in the standings, four off the bottom three with seven rounds of matches left.

Head coach John Kamau has now passed a warning to his players to respect the club’s badge and fight for their survival in the coming matches.

“We need to improve on our attitude and respect the Posta badge and Posta as a brand. I would challenge the players to rise to the occasion and give their best for the team,” Kamau said.

“To be honest, I as a coach am not worried about relegation. I know we will get over this. I know my potential as a coach and the potential of the team and I am certain we can play better and improve,” the tactician noted.

Rangers lost 3-2 in their last league tie in Machakos and Kamau’s men only but missed a point after coming from three goals down.

But even the comeback notwithstanding, Kamau believes they gave away cheap goals and should have managed the game better.

“To be honest I think we deserved all three points because if you look at the chances we created, we should have got something. We conceded goals from schoolboy mistakes and just gave the game away. I was not happy with the discipline in my defense line,” noted the tactician.

Another area that gave him headache over that tie was the goalkeeping and he has disclosed he tried to bring in a new person in the mid-season transfer window but could not land any of his targets.

Meanwhile, Posta will look to bounce back when they host bandari in Machakos on Sunday, another potentially tough outing for Kamau and his men.

Victory will give them a confidence boost as well as improving their chances of remaining in the league.

Meanwhile, another relegation battling team Mount Kenya United is hopeful they can disentangle themselves from the snare of relegation.

However, head coach Melis Medo has admitted it will be difficult because of the financial situation at the club.

“It is hard to get these players motivated because of obviously what is going on off the field. The only way to turn results around is to motivate them. I cannot do much as a coach because I am also in the same boat. It is up to the management,” stated the coach.

Mount Kenya are rooted bottom of the standings with 18 points, seven off safety and three off a play-off slot. With seven games remaining, each match for them will be like a final.