Obiri bags Doha title to start season on a high

Hellen Obiri beating Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba to the title at season opening Doha Diamond League. Photo/IAAF

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – World Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri has done it again, this time opening the 2019 IAAF Diamond League season with a dramatic Doha victory in the women’s 3000m race on Friday night.

Obiri, the 5000m world title holder stormed to a World Lead of 8:25.60 after flooring perennial rival Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia who settled for second in a Personal Best of 8:26.20.

Settling for third is Kenyan and 2017 World Cross bronze medallist Lillian Kasait who crossed the line in a Personal Best of 8:29.02.

-Manangoi win-

World 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi racing to victory in the opening Doha Diamond League. Photo/IAAF

In the men’s 1500m race, world champion Elijah Manangoi launched the new season on a scintillating fashion as he won in a World Lead time of 3:32.21,beating his compatriot and team-mate Timothy Cheruiyot who came second in a Season’s Best of 3:32.47 as Birgen Bethwel closed the podium sweep in 3:33.12.

“My target for the year is to successfully defend my title in Doha and it is good to start with a win at the same venue where the World Championships will be held. The stadium is beautiful and I love the turnout and the support from the fans,” Manangoi said after the win.

