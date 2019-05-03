Not celebration time yet, says Gor’s Oktay

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has urged for calm and patience even as the record Kenyan Premier League champions stand and knock on the door of an 18th crown if they maintain their current form.

Gor sit pretty on top of the standings with 58 points, seven ahead of second placed Sofapaka and have a match at hand with seven rounds of matches left.

“It is still early days and we need to keep humble. We need to be calm. We have tough games coming up and we need to concentrate on them and go step by step. Take each match at a time,” the tactician stated.

Gor won last season’s title with five matches left and they can replicate the same feat again this season, if they keep their form and Sofapaka stumble in the next one game.

Batoto ba Mungu have dropped vital points including draws against Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United, games that would have otherwise propelled them to within striking distance bearing in mind they have not played the leaders in the second leg.

Sofapaka head coach John Baraza says they will keep on hoping that Gor stumble at some point, but notes they will not get their eyes off their remaining fixtures.

“Fate is out of our hands now and to be honest, it is an uphill task. But this is football and things happen. They might drop points along the way but even if they do, we have to ensure we are in a position to take advantage and that means winning our games,” Baraza stated.

For Sofapaka to retain hope of clinching a first league title in 10 futile attempts, they will need Gor to lose at least two games and go on to beat them when they clash in Kisumu on May 11.

Meanwhile, Gor will look to keep their chase on and hope to bounce back to winning ways when they face Western Stima at the Moi Stadium on Sunday.

Gor dropped two points and almost left empty handed in their Thursday tie against KCB. They needed a late Francis Mustafa goal to complete a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

Oktay was furious with the display shown by his charges in the match and accused them of taking the match like a training session.

“Unfortunately, we made costly mistakes but improved in the second half, It should have been 6-3 or 7-3. First half we lacked concentration and we came thinking that it’s a training session. As soon as we changed, we scored and played better,”

“I was not impressed with Ssempala (Hashim) and Erisa (Ssekisambu. Sempala was lacking urgency. Form midfield he was the link up player to the attack and he didn’t help the forwards. Erisa, it was just not his day,” said the tactician referring to the early changes he made after 38 minutes.

Gor now face a hilly task of playing three games within eight days, including the possible title decider against Sofapaka. The tactician says he is pleased with the return of Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma who will give him more options.

“Playing too many games within a short period of time is tough because players get tired and you are forced to chop and change. Sometimes you lose the team balance in doing this. But it is the situation we have to work with,” Oktay noted.

They start their busy period against Stima, a side that held them to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the chasing Sofapaka will be in Machakos taking on Tusker FC in another mouth-watering duel. Victory for Gor and a drop in points for Sofapaka will mean the holders are getting closer and closer to retaining their crown.