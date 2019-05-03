Man United will pay Sh1.7 billion to get rid of Alexis Sanchez

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 3 – Manchester United are prepared to pay half of Alexis Sanchez’s huge Sh3.4 billion (£26 million) salary to secure him a move this summer.

The final decision over the Chilean’s future will be left to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but United are open to offloading the forward.

United chiefs are aware Sanchez’s Sh65 million (£500,000)-per-week wage, inclusive of bonuses, will prove a major stumbling block. So, it is understood they are resigned to paying as much as 50 per cent of the ex-Arsenal star’s wages to tempt another club to take him.

United’s preference is to sell Sanchez abroad as there is great reluctance to see him join a top-six Premier League rival.

Paying Sh1.7 million (£13million) a season for a player not even at the club is hardly an ideal scenario — but United realise slashing Sh33 million (£250,000) a week from their wage bill would be a significant boost in terms of packages they can offer prospective signings.

United believe the best hope they have of moving Sanchez, 30, this summer is on loan. Such a deal would enable them to renegotiate an alternative exit route for Sanchez ahead of the 2020-21 season, particularly if the forward can recapture his best form elsewhere.

Sanchez has struggled since moving to Old Trafford, failing to recapture the form that led to United making such a massive financial commitment in 2018.

-By Daily Mail-