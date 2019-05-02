Mustafa late goal saves Gor KCB blushes

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 1 – Francis Mustafa scored a late equalizer in the last minute of added time as Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with KCB in a thrilling encounter at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Mustafa swung in the equalizer with virtually the last touch of the game, his strong volley coming off the upright and into the net as Gor completed their comeback, going seven points clear on top of the standings.

A sensational brace from Bolton Omwenga had seen KCB go 3-0 up adding on to Martin Nderitu’s goal. However, Samuel Onyango and Harun Shakava scored to give a 3-2 deficit at half time before Mustafa completed the comeback.

Omwenga must have surely been up late on Wednesday night, watching Barcelona’s Lionel Messi destroy Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Camp Nou if his first goal against Gor was anything to go by.

The left back struck a sensational brace, one off a sumptuous freekick from 35 yards out while his second was with an audacious goal from 50 yards.

So tense were the closing minutes that Gor boss Hassan Oktay and his KCB counterpart Frank Ouna pushed and shoved as they headed to the tunnel.

Ouna had gone to the referees to complain of Gor’s second goal which had traces of offside while Oktay followed him up, shouting him down at the centre of the pitch. With Oktay shouting, Ouna kept his cool and only smiled as he walked away.

If anyone had asked for drama and thrill, then the opening 45 served the exact same menu.

KCB scored a sensational three within nine minutes as the defending champions were stunned and equally punished for an out of sorts start that didn’t show desire nor urge to win.

Nderitu opened the scoring in the 24th minute, side footing the ball to the far post after Gor delayed in making a clearance.

Four minutes later, KCB were 2-0 up in sensational fashion. Omwenga stood over a freekick from 35 yards out, carefully studied keeper Shabaan Odhoji’s positioning and tearing a page off Lionel Messi’s rule book struck a belter that swung into the top left of the keeper’s goal.

If his first was a clip off Messi’s collection, then his second and KCB’s third was amasterpiece. The former Kariobangi Sharks left back cited Odhoji a few paces off his line and from the halfway line struck a curling effort that dipped in behind the keeper.

KCB were in dreamland. Hassan Oktay on the Gor Mahia bench was getting red in anger. He had not seen his side as shambolic as they had been.

But, he was handed some hope when Shakava headed home after 37 minutes connecting to a Samwel Onyango corner.

Immediately, Oktay summoned the changes, the ineffective Erisa Ssekisambu and Hashim Ssempala, whose best contribution was a freekick that was parried away for a corner, were both called out. In their place, Oktay threw in Dennis Oliech and Boniface Omondi.

Immediately the changes were effected, Gor started playing more like a team, more like the league leaders they are. Their passing and work ethic improved and they posed more of a danger to the bankers.

Six minutes to the break, Zamu Adisa in the KCB goal was called into a save punching away a low shot from Onyango who had been set up by Oliech. Three minutes later, Rwandese international Gabriel Mugabo cleared off the line after Francis Mustafa’s effort from a tight angle beat the keeper.

At the stroke of halftime, the champions scored their second. Onyango’s curling effort from inside the box after a short start to a corner was dummied by Mustafa and the ball rolled into the bottom left corner with keeper Adisa left dazed.

In the second half, Gor went on the offensive, seeing that an opportunity to get back into the game and possibly get a winner was well within their reach.

They should have gone level just five minutes in but Onyango couldn’t get a strong connection to an Omondi cross.

Oktay threw in his last dice, bringing in Jacques Tuyisenge for Nicholas Kipkurui.

Gor kept the search, pressed the bankers in their own half and sought an equalizer. Mustafa came close on the hour mark but his shot from the edge of the box was deflected and missed the target by a whisker.

In the 75th minute, they shoud have drawn level when keeper Adisa gifted Mustafa with an easy spill off a Tuyisenge cross, but the Burundian forward’s header wasn’t strong enough towards goal.

On the turn, KCB should have buried the game from a counter, but Nderitu was selfish on the ball, choosing to go for goal himself from a tight angle when his teammates were better placed.

However, Mustafa volleyed home and KCB were made to pay in the last minute of the game.

