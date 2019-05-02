Everton confirm Sharks friendly for July 7

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 2 – English Premier League club Everton FC have confirmed their friendly match against Football Kenya Federation Shield and SportPesa Cup champions Kariobangi Sharks for Sunday July 7 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Sharks won the right to play the Merseyside club after clinching the SportPesa Cup in Dar es Salaam in January with a 1-0 victory over Bandari in the final at the National Stadium.

This will be the second time Everton will be travelling to East Africa after they did so in 2017 when they played against Gor Mahia in Tanzania, winning 2-1 with the returning Wayne Rooney scoring a sensational goal on his first appearance for the Toffees since leaving as a teenager.

Gor then traveled to Liverpool last year where they played Everton at their Goodison Park shrine losing 4-0 in a historic match; the first ever time an African team played at the stadium.

“Kariobangi Sharks FC is a team that has defied many odds to first make it to Kenya’s top league, the SportPesa Premier League, earning their stripes by winning the Shield Cup in Kenya, and to our delight, the SportPesa Cup tournament in Tanzania which was held in January,” said Ronald Karauri, Chief Executive Officer of SportPesa.

“These boys have all it takes to host Everton for this historic match. It will be a record making match as well as a much needed catalyst to boost careers in local football as well as sports development in the country,” he added.

Alan McTavish, Commercial Director at Everton Football Club, said: “We are extremely excited to be heading back to Africa to play against Kariobangi Sharks FC.

He added; “We were given an exceptionally warm welcome when we played in Tanzania in 2017 and are looking forward to visiting Kenya and what we know will be a fantastic experience in the Kasarani Stadium.”