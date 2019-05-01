Sofapaka beat Posta to keep Gor chase

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 1 – Sofapaka survived a late scare to beat Posta Rangers 3-2 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday evening to cut the difference between them and leaders Gor Mahia to just six points and keep their chase for the league title alive.

With the victory, Sofapaka moved to 52 points in the standings, six points behind leaders Gor Mahia who play KCB at the same venue on Thursday afternoon.

Tow goals within two minutes from Umaru Kasumba and George Maelo had added on to John Avire’s first half goal, but a series of defensive frailties almost cost Batoto ba Mungu victory with Felix Oluoch and Francis Nambute scoring for the mailmen.

After creating chance after chance, Sofapaka finally broke the deadlock after 27 minutes when Avire’s shot bumbled through a forest of legs before dropping into the net from the edge of the six yard box.

The striker had picked the ball after George Maelo’s shot from a poorly defended corner fell on him and the forward made no mistake to notch in his sixth goal of the season, breaking a goal drought that stretched all the way to March when he scored against AFC Leopards in Kakamega.

Before that, Avire had another golden chance when he broke into the box but his tame shot was saved by a fully stretched Eliud Emase.

Sofapaka had dominated the early proceedings and they created many chances, but simply couldn’t finish. Umaru Kasumba, searching for his 15th goal of the season had gone for a header off a Brian Magonya cross, but it went straight to Emase.

Prior, Posta had created a chance when a well weighted cross from the right found Felix Oluoch unmarked inside the box, but his glancing header went over with only the keeper to beat.