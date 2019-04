Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 1- Ajax took a step towards their first Champions League final in over two decades on Tuesday with a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hostpur in the first leg of the semi-final.

Donny van de Beek’s 15th minute strike was enough for the Dutch league leaders, who also struck the post via David Neres with 12 minutes remaining.

The sides will meet for the decisive second leg at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on May 8.