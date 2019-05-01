AFC awarded walk-over against Nzoia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – It seems to be the season of walk-overs; AFC Leopards were handed three free points on Wednesday afternoon after Nzoia Sugar failed to turn up at the Bukhungu Stadium following a stand-off over the match venue.

The game had been lined up for live television at Bukhungu, but Nzoia which was the home team had stuck to their earlier stance that the game would be played at their alternate home-ground in Mumias.

UPDATE | @nzoiasugarfc2 vs @AFCLeopards AFC Leopards have been awarded their SPL 2018-19 Round 27 match against Nzoia Sugar on a 2-0 win and 3 points basis after their opponents failed to honour the match at the Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) May 1, 2019

The men from Bungoma who ordinarily use the Sudi Stadium as their home turf went on to travel to Mumias for the game, disregarding a Kenyan Premier League communiqué that the game will be played in Bukhungu.

AFC were present in Kakamega in time for the 2pm kick off, but their opponents were a now show, their official Twitter feed posting that they were warming up waiting for Ingwe.

The team warming up at Mumias Complex. — NZOIASUGARFC (@nzoiasugarfc2) May 1, 2019

The distance between Bungoma and Kakamega is approximately 60km away, a drive that would take an hour or less while the distance between Bungoma and Mumias is approximately 31km, a distance that would require a maximum of 40 minutes on the road.

According to Nzoia, as the home team, they have the prerogative of choosing their desired home ground and with Sudi not cleared to host either Gor or AFC, their other option is only Mumias. However, they had played some games in Kakamega when Mumias had been closed down.

This latest development comes just a week after Gor Mahia were also dished with three free points after Mount Kenya United failed to turn up for their match protesting over lack of pay.