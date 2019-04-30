We must never forget Asbel Kiprop, says Inspector General of Police

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – After posting a ‘suicidal’ threatening tweet on his social media on Saturday, former Olympic and World champion Asbel Kiprop who is serving a four-year doping ban, has found a listening ear after his boss the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai met him at the Police Jogoo House Headquarters on Tuesday.

Kiprop, was on April 20 slapped with a four-year ban by the IAAF Disciplinary body after testing positive of blood boosting EPO.

This lead him tweet a threatening message in his series of tweets that caused a buzz in social media with Kenyans calling on relevant authorities to came to his aid.

“I pray to the National Police Service to dismiss me now before I use their machinery to earn justice for myself. IAAF, kindly come take your medals, I do not need any of them on the walls of my house,” Kiprop tweeted.

However, a smart looking Asbel Kiprop, who is a Chief Inspector met the comfort of Mutyambai who described the 1500m runner as hero, saying that they will not forget him.

“Asbel Kiprop is our hero. We must never forget him,” the Inspector General of Police tweeted.

The Kenyan, a three-time world champion, tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO) in an out-of-competition test in November 2017.

The 29-year-old had maintained his innocence and claimed his sample may have been tampered with.

But an anti-doping panel said “the case against the athlete is convincingly made out”.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent body which manages all doping-related matters for athletics, also ruled his results and any winnings from November 2017 to February 2018 should go.

“The panel is aware that its order will interrupt and may even terminate the athlete’s sporting career and cast a shadow over his impressive competitive record,” said an AIU statement.

The panel noted his clean record and “antipathy to doping” – he missed out on being presented with his Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 because the initial winner, Bahrain’s Rashid Ramzi, was later found to have been a drugs cheat.

Kiprop had been tipped off about the test by doping control officials whom he later made a payment too, but the panel said it could find no way in which this would have impacted on him giving a positive reading at the test.