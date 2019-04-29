Mbungo wants Cheche, Were remain for 19/20

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – After making an impact immediately after joining the den, AFC Leopards head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo wants to retain defensive midfielder David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng and winger Paul Were for the 2019/20 season.

The two Kenyan internationals signed short term contracts with the club after cutting off stints abroad and Mbungo, though ambitiously wants to retain them for the new season.

Also top on the Rwandese tactician’s wish-list is defender Soter Kayumba who is on loan from Sofapaka till the end of the season.

“As a coach it is always important to have good players in your team and it is my wish that they remain here if we have a chance to keep them. It is my wish but also, it is up to the office to make that work out so I hope after the season ends, they can talk to them and we have them for the next campaign,” Mbungo told Capital Sport.

“Were and Cheche have brought in some very good experience and helped the team improve. Soter also has made a good impact in defense and these are the kinds of players that will help the team regain its former glory,” added Mbungo.

Were has three assists in three games for Ingwe and has been sensational since his return after four years while Ochieng has been a cog since joining at the start of the second leg.

The former Sweden and USA based defender has provided the key passes for all three goals Were has assisted and their link up play has been phenomenal.

Nonetheless, both Were and Ochieng are keen for a return to Europe and their performances for Ingwe over this period has proved it would be hard to keep them.

Meanwhile, the tactician hopes he can spur Leopards to finish the season within the top five. Their 2-1 victory over Bandari on Sunday saw them move to 34 points but remained 10th in the standings, six points shy of their desired spot.

Mbungo believes with the improved performance, they can match up their ambition and has called on his players to keep the form rolling.

“It is always important to work hard and win when you play teams that are ahead of you. It was a tough game (against Bandari) and the ones that remain will be even tougher. We just need to keep working hard and get points that will move us up,” further stated Mbungo.

Ingwe travel away to Nzoia Sugar on Labor Day, May 1 hoping to keep the winning streak. Three points in their away trip on a ground that is more or less their home ground will potentially take them two spots up to eighth.