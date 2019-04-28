South B, Acakoro win Nairobi Chapa Dimba

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – The final leg of the 2019 Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom was concluded with the Nairobi region where Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani and South B United from Starehe were crowned the girls and boys champions on Sunday.

South B United lifted the boys title after edging out Jericho All-Stars from Makadara 2-1 in the final played at the Goan Gymkhana grounds in Pangani.

Fabio Otieno sent Jericho United ahead in the 27th minute before Alvin Kuka leveled for South B United in the 33rd minute.

Meshack Omondi was the hero after scoring the winner for the Starehe based team in the 74th minute.

“The game was tough, but our team stayed focused. We came from a goal down to beat our opponents. Our main aim is to win national trophy and we will give it our best. We are glad because our struggles have borne fruits,” Enock Wanyama from South B United, who was named the boys MVP, said.

-Girls competition-

In the corresponding girls’ finals, Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani emerged victorious after beating Carolina For Kibera FC 5- 4 on post-match penalties after the game ended 1-1 in normal time.

Catherine Awuor gave Acakoro Ladies the lead in the 15th minute before Pauline Nyanduko scored the equalizer in the second half.

“We are delighted that we have the ticket for the national finals. The game was very entertaining and played very responsibly by both teams. The team is greatly motivated as they have won cash prizes and other prizes. We look forward to finals with an aim of bringing the trophy to Nairobi,” Acakoro Ladies coach Pauline Awuor, stated.

Acakoro Ladies and Jericho All-Stars received a cash reward of Sh200,000 each and will now represent Nairobi region in the national finals scheduled for June at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

The runners-up teams; Jericho All-Stars and Carolina For Kibera FC also pocketed Sh100,000 while the best players from the tournament also took home Sh30,000 each.

South B United and Acakoro Ladies now join, Berlin FC from Wajir, Euronuts and Barcelona from Central region, Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley.

Others are Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern for the national finals set for June this year.

At the grand finale, the winning boys’ and girls’ teams will each walk away with Sh1 million shillings in prize money.

An All-star team has been selected from the eight regional finals and will attend a training camp in Spain in May during which they will play against local youth sides.