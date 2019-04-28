‘Jakababa’ floored as Ongare, Andiego win in Charter Hall boxing contest

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Commonwealth Games silver medalist Christine Ongare and Nairobi light-heavyweight Joseph Onyango were the star attractions at the just concluded Kenya Open Boxing Championship at Charter Hall Nairobi.

Onyango attribute his fairy tale victory over Police boxer Humphrey Ochieng ‘Jakababa’ to calculated shots and determination while Ongare the first ever Kenyan lady medalist said.

“Its such a good feeling to win the final at the Open. I came into this event focused and ready to attack but realised my opponent’s defensive weaknesses and she couldn’t match my punches.”

Ongare won bronze in the Commonwealth Games after succumbing to Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul at the Oxenfen Studios in the Gold Coast.

On the other hand, Onyango caused the biggest upset to savour the bragging rights of boxer.

“He came really hard at me but I remained focused and countered many of his punches. I believe this is a good start for me and I hope to maintain the tempo and spirit,” Onyango underscored.

Ongare, who is turning out for Police, also tormented Siaya’s Mary Christine with heavy punches in their three round scheduled bout.

Nairobi ladies middleweight Lilian Achieng, who lost to London Olympian Elizabeth Andiego, was named the most improved ladies boxer while Flavian Auma of Busia was named the best lady boxer.

The most promising male boxer was Wanende Hassan of Busia as Wanende won the best boxer award at the same venue in February during the National Novices.

FINAL RESULTS

Light Fly-Martin Maina (Police) list to Alex Ndungu (Muranga) 1-2

Fly-Charkes Macharia (Muranga) lost to Shaffi Bakari (Police) 3-0

Ladies Light Fly-Christine Ongare bt (Police) Mary Christine (Siaya)

Ladies Fly-Florence Asman (Nairobi) lost to Flavian. Auma (Busia)

Ladies Bantam-Alice Waiyego (Nairobi) Pauline Chege (Nairobi)

Bantam- Thomas Mwangi (Kwale) lost to Martin Oduor (Police)

Ladies Feather- Perita Repha (Vihiga) bt Bahati Juma (Kilifi)

Ladies Light- Beatrice Okoth (Nairobi) bt Simon Nyongesa (T/Nzoia)

Ladies Light welterweight- Lorna Kusa (Police) bt Rose Akoth (Busia)

Welterweight- Boniface Mugunde (Police) bt Remmy Thiongo (Kiambu)

Ladies Middle -Elizabeth Andiego (Nairobi) bt Lilian Achieng (Nairobi)

Middle- Charles Obonyo (Kisumu) lost to George Cosby (Police)

Light Heavy-Humphrey Ochieng (Police)/lost to Joseph Onyango (Nairobi)

Ladies Heavyweight -Elizabthr Akinyi (police) bt Jenipher Adhiambo (Kwale)

Heavyweight-Richard Shikuku lost to Elly Ajowi (Police)