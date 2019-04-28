Isuza nets late winner as AFC sink Bandari

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 28 – Though in the most unconventional of ways, Whyvonne Isuza scored the winner 12 minutes from time as AFC Leopards beat Bandari 2-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday to move to 34 points in the standings.

Isuza who has scored in each of his last five Ingwe matches miscued his initial effort to tap in a Brian Marita cross, but the ball luckily hit his bosom and skipped over keeper Faruk Shikhalo as AFC went back to winning ways.

Former Leopards man Alex Orotomal had come back to haunt his former employers cancelling out Vincent Oburu’s goal, but Isuza’s goal ensured AFC had the last laugh in a match that was tensely contested both on and off the pitch.

A short scuffle involving the AFC stewards and Bandari Team manager Wilson Oburu temporarily shifted attention off the field, but it didn’t knock Ingwe off their perch as they fought every blade of the grass to ensure the three points were safe in their dock.

The dazzling Paul Were set up his third assist in as many games, playing his dirty tricks on the left to skip away from his markers before laying back a cross that Oburu finished with ease.

Just before providing the assist for the opener, the left footed winger had a go at goal himself, creating space at the edge of the box before gliding in but his shot on the weaker right foot was blocked with shouts for a handball ignored by the referee.

Were had proved to be a handful for the Bandari full backs and he once again showed up to torment Dancun Otewa on the right, his signature step-overs seeing him go beyond the right back but his cross destine for Whyvonne Isuza was cut away for a corner.

Leopards had spent almost the entire opening half camping in the Bandari defense and had they been more patient in attack, they would have been two or three ahead by the break.

The returning Said Tsuma put up a stellar performance in the middle of the pack, doing most of the driving work to push the team upfront while David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng provided the defensive shield.

But it is the return of Were to the den that has sparked the 12-time league champions almost back to their menacing selves.

Whenever he touched the ball moving forward, you would always be rest assured there would be danger.

Bandari were limited in their chances and it was only Abdallah Hassan who was lively on the wing but most of his runs came to nothing.

Alex Orotamal, coming up against his former employers had put in a shift in attack against the AFC defense. He only managed to breach it once when he skipped over Soter Kayumba on the right, but he could not get a shot at goal from a tight angle on the left.