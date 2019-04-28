Isuza nets late winner as AFC hit Bandari

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 28 – Though in the most unconventional of ways, Whyvonne Isuza scored the winner 12 minutes from time as AFC Leopards hit Bandari 2-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday to move to 34 points in the standings.

Isuza who has scored in each of his last five Ingwe matches miscued his initial effort to tap in a Brian Marita cross, but the ball luckily hit his bosom and skipped over keeper Faruk Shikhalo as AFC went back to winning ways.

Former Leopards man Alex Orotomal had come back to haunt his former employers cancelling out Vincent Oburu’s goal, but Isuza’s goal ensured AFC had the last laugh in a match that was tensely contested both on and off the pitch.

A short scuffle involving the AFC stewards and Bandari Team manager Wilson Oburu temporarily shifted attention off the field, but it didn’t knock Ingwe off their perch as they fought every blade of the grass to ensure the three points were safe in their dock.

The dazzling Paul Were set up his third assist in as many games, playing his dirty tricks on the left to skip away from his markers before laying back a cross that Oburu finished with ease.

Just before providing the assist for the opener, the left footed winger had a go at goal himself, creating space at the edge of the box before gliding in but his shot on the weaker right foot was blocked with shouts for a handball ignored by the referee.

Were had proved to be a handful for the Bandari full backs and he once again showed up to torment Dancun Otewa on the right, his signature step-overs seeing him go beyond the right back but his cross destine for Whyvonne Isuza was cut away for a corner.

Leopards had spent almost the entire opening half camping in the Bandari defense and had they been more patient in attack, they would have been two or three ahead by the break.

The returning Said Tsuma put up a stellar performance in the middle of the pack, doing most of the driving work to push the team upfront while David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng provided the defensive shield.

But it is the return of Were to the den that has sparked the 12-time league champions almost back to their menacing selves.

Whenever he touched the ball moving forward, you would always be rest assured there would be danger.

Bandari were limited in their chances and it was only Abdallah Hassan who was lively on the wing but most of his runs came to nothing.

Alex Orotamal, coming up against his former employers had put in a shift in attack against the AFC defense. He only managed to breach it once when he skipped over Soter Kayumba on the right, but he could not get a shot at goal from a tight angle on the left.

But 13 minutes into the second half Bandari drew level when a cross from Hassan found Orotomal unmarked inside the box and the lanky forward rifled past keeper Erick Ndayishimiye.

Bandari had been on the onslaught from the restart and had a chance three minutes before scoring when Hassan broke the offside trap from a Duncan Otewa cross but he blasted his shot over with only the keeper to beat.

With the equalizer, Bandari played with more confidence as they kept hunting, hoping to get the Leopard asleep and hit a second goal.

But, it was AFC who had the last laugh when Isuza humped home what would be the winner 12 minutes from time.

Bandari had two brilliant chances to go level late on. Defender Brian Otieno found himself in unfamiliar territory when a ball from Otewa found him isolated inside the box, but instead of going at goal with only the keeper to beat decided to pass to Benjamin Mosha who was in an offside position.

Minutes later, a brilliant cross from Mosha inside the box found Hassan, but his header at point blank was saved by Ndayishimiye.

Late on into added time, AFC had a chance to seal the game when defender Felly Mulumba slipped as he went in for a backpass and Were pounced.

However, the winger failed to beat Faruk Shikhalo one on one with the late chance that would have sealed the game.