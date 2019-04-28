Brigid Kosgei outs Cheruiyot to clinch London title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei ran a tactical race to beat defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot to clinch women’s London Marathon title in 2:18:20.

Kosgei went one better than last year when she finished second last year at London Marathon behind Cheruiyot to accomplish the revenge.

Victory saw the 25-year-old set a new personal best as she added the London title to her win in the Chicago Marathon.

Cheruiyot settled second this time in 2:20:14, Ethiopian Roza Dereje came third in 2:20:51, Kenyan Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono was fourth while the hopes of three time champion Mary Keitany winning a record fourth title was dashed as she crossed the line fifth.

The win sees Brigid pick her second major marathon title after picking the Chicago crown in 2018.

Kosgei left the rest of the elite women’s field behind her with a blistering second half of the race.

Cheruiyot was initially able to stay with her when Kosgei made a break at the 20-mile mark but could not maintain the pace and drifted away some four miles from the finish.

According to statistics compiled by the BBC, Kosgei ran the second half of the race in a time of 66 minutes and 42 seconds — the fastest for the women’s event.

