Arsenal’s top four suffer bow after loss to Leicester

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 28 – Leicester inflicted a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a dominant victory at the King Power Stadium.

The unmarked Youri Tielemans headed in a cross from James Maddison just before the hour mark, and Jamie Vardy scored twice late on with a header and a tap-in from close range.

Arsenal played almost an hour of the contest with 10 men after Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off.

A third successive Premier League defeat left the Gunners a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who face Manchester United at Old Trafford at 16.30 BST on Sunday.

Leicester still have a slim chance of finishing seventh – they are five points behind Wolves – which could earn a Europa League place depending on the outcome of the FA Cup final.