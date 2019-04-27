Quins, Mwamba through to Kenya Cup semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Mwamba FC reached the semi-finals of the Kenya Cup for the first time in six years after edging out hosts Nakuru RFC by just a point with a 18-17 victory at the Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday evening.

Kulabu needed a penalty late in the second half to edge ahead of Wanyore and qualify for their first semi-final since 2013 and book a date against regular season leaders Kabras Sugar.

Nakuru led 12-8 at the interval after tries from Kevin Omiyo and Emmanuel Mboya with Kenya international Collins Injera coming through with Mwamba’s touch down to add to an early three-pointer.

Wanyore extended their lead to 17-8 off a grubber kick by Geoffrey Ominde but Injera landed his brace to bring Mwamba to within two points after conversion. That would be followed by the all important penalty.

Meanwhile, Quins edged out their Ngong Road rivals Impala RFC 29-24 at the RFUEA Grounds to book a semi-final date against defending champions KCB.

A stellar performance in the second half saw Quins score back to back tries off mauls to take a 22-19 lead before substitute Ugandan Daudi Ssemwami made it 29-19. Billy Omondi and Davis Makori’s tries were not enough to see Impala back to the game.

Semis

KCB vs Quins

Kabras vs Mwamba

-Material courtesy Raga House