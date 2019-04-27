Ferrari’s Leclerc crashes in Baku qualifying

Shares

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr 27 – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc smashed his car into the same wall as Robert Kubica to force a second delay to qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

Leclerc came to grief at Turn Eight in Q2 where Kubica had also crashed his Williams in Q1.

The Monegasque driver, running on the harder compound ‘medium’ tyres despite falling temperatures, was angry with himself for pushing too hard in tricky conditions at the castle turn.

“I am stupid, I am stupid,” said Leclerc.

The session was halted again to allow for a clean up of debris on and damage to the circuit.

Earlier Kubica’s accident was further bad news for the luckless Williams team.

On Friday their British rookie driver George Russell escaped unhurt when his car was wrecked after running over a loose drain cover at high speed in opening practice, which was abandoned and cancelled.