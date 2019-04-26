Goan Gymkhana to host Nairobi f Chapa Dimba

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nairobi region will host the final leg of the 2019 Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom this weekend at the Goan Gymkhana Grounds in Pangani.

Reigning Champions Gor Mahia Youth and Beijing Raiders were eliminated at the group stages setting the stage for new winners to be crowned.

“We expect tough matches with a crop of new teams emerging. We have seen a lot of potential in the county and expect to get great players into the Spanish training camp, where they will get certified La Liga coaches to advice and sharpen their skills,” Maurice Omondi, Chapa Dimba Coordinator – Nairobi Region, said.

The boys’ semis will have Starehe’s South B United take on Uweza FC from Langata while Bright Star Academy from Kasarani will face Jericho All-star from Makadara.

Dagoretti Mixed school will play Langata’s Carolina For Kibera FC as Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani square it out with County Queens from Makadara in the girls’ semi-finals.

The winners will walk away with Sh200,000 each and chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June where Sh1m is at stake. Runners-up will also pocket Sh100,000 each among other individualized prizes.

164 teams participated in the entire Nairobi Region qualifier games of the tournament that aims at scouting for grassroot football talent and propelling gifted players into the national teams.

This year an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.