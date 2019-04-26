Drivers focused ahead of Sunday’s Autocross

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Former 2WD Turbo champion Shalien Mughal believes KCB VCCCK Autocross 4 will offer teams some mud-splattering experience as the national series nears hallway stage this Sunday at Jamhuri Park circuit.

Mughal will be competing in 2WD Turbo and Open classes in an Attacker 1 Buggy and Subaru Impreza respectively.

The 2WD Turbo winner during the third meeting at the same venue added that mud grip tyres will be key in the weekend’s race organized by Vintage and Classic Car Club of Kenya (VCCCK),

Shalien remarked: “We have had many dry races, so Sunday’s event should give us a taste of mud and more mud. Expectations are pretty high at the moment and I believe we deserve one muddy race to give drivers dissimilar conditions. In the meantime, we are changing the car set up to suit the wet conditions; meaning we will resort to mud grip tyres.”

Sunday’s race will feature four heats out of which the best of three will count on the final classification, but not until drivers tackle the early morning practice heat to gauge the aptness of their machines.

The battle for 4WD Turbo honors will pit immediate former champ Rehan Shah against reigning champion Sahib Omar.

Reigning 2WD Non Turbo Champion Safina Khan in a Toyota Vitz will renew her rivalry with Sahir “Sarry” Mughal in his Rage Buggy.

The 2WD Turbo class has the biggest chunk of the entry and indeed the usual suspects in Zameer Verjee, Lovejyot Singh and Shaz Esmail aka Shazco among others.

Team Decko Africa has Soni siblings Tsevi and Tsorav Soni, Yuvraj Rajput who is also the Bambinio Champion, quad rider Wayne Fernandez, Kiana Rajput and Kirit Rajput in the Open Class.

The KCB Bank sponsored Kenya National Autocross Championship title will count towards the 2wd Non-turbo class, 2wd Turbo Class, 4wd Non – turbo class, 4wd Turbo class, Quad/ATV class, Bambino and Pee Wee Class.