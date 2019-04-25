Osok fielding costs Wazito three points

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Despite handing Kisumu All Stars their first National Super League loss at home this campaign, Wazito FC have seen all that hard work undone by an administrative error after the Football Kenya Federation stripped them of the win for fielding a suspended player.

All Stars made a protest to the Federation’s League and Competitions office that midfielder Teddy Osok, who scored one of the goals in the 4-0 thrashing was fielded for that match and yet was suspended having accumulated five yellow cards.

The same was confirmed by the Federation.

“Teddy Osok, License Number FKF00352 was suspended for the match against Kisumu Allstars FC having accumulated five yellow cards in the league matches against; Shabana FC (Round 6), Bidco United FC (Round 8), Fortune Sacco FC (Round 13), Nairobi City Stars FC (Round 20) and Bidco United FC (Round 27),” a statement from the Federation.

Wazito have thus been deducted points from the win, but have immediately earned them back with the Federation awarding them points for their botched match against Shabana FC in Kisii.

-Crowd trouble

The match was halted due to crowd trouble with Wazito leading and the Federation has made a ruling to award the match to the visitors.

With the scenario, Wazito remain on 57 points after 28 rounds of matches but have dropped to second spot with All Stars rising to the top with same number of points but a better goal difference.

Meanwhile, Shabana as well as Kibera Black Stars have been fined Sh20,000 for crowd trouble during their matches against Wazito.

Elsewhere, Nairobi City Stars will have to do without the services of head coach John Amboko as well as players Austine Ochieng and Ronny Kagunzi for the rest of the season after the three were found guilty of violent conduct on match officials during their match against Kenya Police last Wednesday in Naivasha.

The match was halted with scores tied at 1-1 after the City Stars players refused to get back to the field of play protesting a decision from the referee with ugly scenes following.