NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 -The 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot returns to her former school in a short film released today by London Marathon Events Ltd.

The 35-year-old, the seventh fastest female marathoner of all time, gives viewers a revealing insight into what life was like as a student at the Sing’ore Girls High School in Iten, Kenya.

Cheruiyot – who joined the school in 2000 just after competing at the Sydney Olympics aged just 16 – said: “This school has shaped my life and I was very proud to go back. I went there after appearing in my first Olympics in 2000 and now I’m hoping to go to my fifth Olympics.”

Cheruiyot shows viewers where she used to study, sleep and train while at Sing’ore Girls High School and meets some of the current pupils at the school which last year achieved the best overall grades in Kenya.

Cheruiyot is aiming to defend her Virgin Money London Marathon title on Sunday 28 April and is part of the greatest elite women’s field ever assembled for a marathon.

As well as Cheruiyot, there are four current champions of Abbott World Marathon Majors races: Mary Keitany (2018 New York City Marathon champion), Gladys Cherono (2018 BMW Berlin Marathon champion) and Brigid Kosgei (2018 Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion).

There are also six women, including the Kenyan quartet of Cheruiyot, Kietany, Cherono and Kosgei, who have run under 2:20 for the marathon. The other two athletes are the Ethiopians Roza Dereje and Birhane Dibaba.