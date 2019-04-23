Tuyisenge nods late winner to send Gor top

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Jacques Tuyisenge’s free header in the dying minutes saw defending champions Gor Mahia edge out Bandari FC 1-0 in a tight match played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Tuesday and reclaim the Kenyan Premier League top spot.

The win saw K’Ogalo take control of the Premier League standing on 49 points, just one ahead of Sofapaka though the record 17-time champions have three games at hand while Bandari remained third on 45 points.

Entering this clash just two days after being held to a 1-1 draw by Ulinzi Stars, Gor had to wait until a minute to the end of stoppage time to get the victory thanks to the Rwandese who headed Francis Kahata’s well measured cross.