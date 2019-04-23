Garissa’s Berlin FC, Al-Ansar to clash in Chapa Dimba North Eastern final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Home team Berlin FC from Garissa County will battle it out with Wajir’s Al- Ansar FC in the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom North Eastern region final on Wednesday at the Garissa University.

Berlin sailed into the final after edging out Dadaab FC 1-0 in a close contest hosted at a heated Grarissa University ground on Tuesday.

In the other semi-final, Al- Ansar came from a goal down to beat Jamia FC from Mandera 2-1.

In the opening match, the all-important goal as netted in the 10th minute by Abdallah Marro who tapped-in a cross from the right flank.

“I am so happy we have made it to the finals. We play as a team and that is why I scored the winning goal. We will do our best and hope to win in the finals tomorrow,” Berlin FC’s Abdallah Marro said after the match.

“We have had a tough game today with high temperatures, but the boys have done their best. We are expecting a hard-hitting match tomorrow in the finals, but we are ready. Our dream is to win national finals and we will put our energy towards this,” Berlin FC coach Ahmed Mohamed stated.

The winning team in Wednesday’s final will join Euronuts and Barcelona from Central region, Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern for the national finals set for Meru where Sh1m is at stake.

The competition will then move to Nairobi for the last region final as the race to La Liga heats up.

This year, an All-star team will be selected from the 8 regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.