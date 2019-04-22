Royal Nairobi defend Tannahill Shield title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – The Royal Nairobi Golf Club Team has retained the 95th Tannahill shield title, weathering stiff competition from Western and Mombasa who finished second and third respectively in the tournament held over the Easter weekend in Nairobi.

Royal, who also hosted the event, scooped 43 points to emerge top, just one ahead of Western while Mombasa was a distant third after managing 37 points.

‘’This was one of the most competitive Tannahill tournaments in recent years,’’ said Royal Nairobi Golf Club 2019 Team Captain Joseah Kogo,

He added; “We put up a good fight this year. It wasn’t easy but we managed to retain the title. The tournament has been gaining that competitive momentum and thus the stiff competition. Having won the title last year, we knew that we had to put in more work this year to ensure we did not lose the title,” added Kogo.

Tannahill is the oldest golf tournament in Kenya having been hosted at Royal Nairobi Golf Club since 1924.

Qualification into the tournament is by invitation only ensuring a field of some of the best amateurs in the country.

The participating teams are drawn from the top clubs in Nairobi, with teams made up of members from clubs in Western Kenya and Mombasa competing over 3 rounds. The other teams that took place in the tournament included Muthaiga, Mombasa, Limuru, Sigona, Windsor and Railway.

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club team also won the Tannahill Junior title with 343 gross. Sigona took the second position with 345 gross and in third position was western Team with 349 gross.

‘’We appreciate the effort the Tannahill Shield has put over the years to grow and nurture golfing talent in the country,’’ said Leon Kiptum, Country Manager, Betway Kenya who were the sponsors of this year’s event.