Holders Sharks to face KCB in FKF Shield semi

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Defending champions Kariobangi Sharks survived a scare from third tier side Bungoma Super Stars to win 4-2 on post-match penalties and progress to the semi-final of the Football Kenya Federation Shield.

Sharks, who make it to a fourth consecutive final, will now face KCB in the last eight with the bankers having earlier on dismissed National Super League side Bidco United 4-1.

Meanwhile, Bandari will face off with fellowCoastal region side SS Assad in the other semi after both also won their respective quarter final duels on Saturday.

Bungoma had put up a giant killing spree knocking out former champions Sofapaka and AFC Leopards on their way to the quarter final and were on the way for another memorable victory before Eric Kapaito spared Sharks the blushes with a late equalizer.

Iddi Wasike had given Bungoma a 78th minute lead before Kapaito, the reigning KPL player of the year stepped up tp restore parity at the stroke of 90 minutes.

On penalties, keeper Gad Mathews saved twice to see his side remain on course for a second piece of silverware this season.

In the early kick off, a goal apiece by Michael Kibwage, Bolton Omwenga, Victor Omondi, and Kennedy Owino saw KCB stroll to a 4-1 win. Dinken Mwema scored Bidco United’s consolation.

The SportPesa Shield defending champions then went on to win it 4-2 in post-match penalties.

The semi-finals will be played on May 12 with the final scheduled for June 1.

Quarterfinal Results

SS Assad 2-1 Congo Boys (Mbaraki Sports Ground)

Bandari 4-1 Western Stima (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Sunday, April 21, 2019

KCB 4-1 Bidco United (Machakos Stadium)

Kariobangi Sharks 1(4)-1(2) Bungoma Superstars (Machakos Stadium)