Safari Rally enthusiasts mourn death of former President Moi’s son Jonathan

Jonathan Moi is a renowned driver in the Safari Rally. Photo/Twitter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20- Jonathan Toroitich, the son of former President Daniel arap Moi, who was a renowned rally driver in the Safari Rally died on Friday evening.

In a statement, his brother Senator Gideon Moi described him as an amiable, social, down to earth and industrious man.

“We are distraught as family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately,” the Senator said.

He however did not divulge details on what caused his death but has committed to keep Kenyans informed on the further arrangements.

Jonathan won the 1998 Nyanyuki Rally when it joined the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) for the first time .

He was one of the best drivers in the 90’s and was navigated by the late Ibrahim Choge synonymous with EX-Wax Toyota Celica.

His contemporary divers were legendary Patrick Njiru, Azar Anwar, Ian Duncan and Paul Bailey.

Jonathan also won the Equator Rally in 1997 navigated by Choge.

On Easter weekend, when we’d usually enjoy Safari Rally when it was part of the of the World Rally Championships, Kenya mourns the death of one of the drivers from that era, Jonathan Moi. R.I.P

Easter holidays meant one thing, the Safari Rally.

Rest in peace Son of the soil Jonathan Moi. A celebrated Safari Rally driver. So sad#RIPJonathanMoi pic.twitter.com/9NeSAgLr6h

 

Comments