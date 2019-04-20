Safari Rally enthusiasts mourn death of former President Moi’s son Jonathan

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20- Jonathan Toroitich, the son of former President Daniel arap Moi, who was a renowned rally driver in the Safari Rally died on Friday evening.

In a statement, his brother Senator Gideon Moi described him as an amiable, social, down to earth and industrious man.

“We are distraught as family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately,” the Senator said.

He however did not divulge details on what caused his death but has committed to keep Kenyans informed on the further arrangements.

Jonathan won the 1998 Nyanyuki Rally when it joined the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) for the first time .

He was one of the best drivers in the 90’s and was navigated by the late Ibrahim Choge synonymous with EX-Wax Toyota Celica.

His contemporary divers were legendary Patrick Njiru, Azar Anwar, Ian Duncan and Paul Bailey.

Jonathan also won the Equator Rally in 1997 navigated by Choge.

Retired rally driver Jonathan Moi has passed on.. On Easter weekend which was usually Safari Rally weekend during his rallying years.. RIP.. — Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) April 20, 2019

On Easter weekend, when we’d usually enjoy Safari Rally when it was part of the of the World Rally Championships, Kenya mourns the death of one of the drivers from that era, Jonathan Moi. R.I.P

— Celestine Karoney (@cjkaroney) April 20, 2019

Easter holidays meant one thing, the Safari Rally.

Ian Duncan was also super quick, schooling the WRC drivers. Patrick Njiru, the local hero and Jonathan Toroitich, the most consistent privateer pic.twitter.com/bNyJwuFU4X — Übermensch (@Trackmann) April 20, 2019

Rest in peace Son of the soil Jonathan Moi. A celebrated Safari Rally driver. So sad#RIPJonathanMoi pic.twitter.com/9NeSAgLr6h

— Nicholas Kigen 🇰🇪 (@Nicholas_Kigen1) April 20, 2019