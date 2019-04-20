You are here:

Kiprop slapped with 4-year doping ban

by
Athletics
Asbel Kiprop

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Former Olympic and World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop has suffered a major blow after the IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal slapped the Kenyan with a 4-year ban for doping violation after testing positive for EPO.

