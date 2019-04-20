Kiprop slapped with 4-year doping ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Former Olympic and World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop has suffered a major blow after the IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal slapped the Kenyan with a 4-year ban for doping violation after testing positive for EPO.
-More to follow-
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Former Olympic and World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop has suffered a major blow after the IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal slapped the Kenyan with a 4-year ban for doping violation after testing positive for EPO.
-More to follow-
Comments