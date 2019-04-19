Railway upset champs Royal to take Tannahill Shield Day One lead

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Back from relegation, Railway were the star attractions on the opening day of the 95th Tannahill Shield when they handed defending champions and hosts Royal Nairobi Golf Club a 5-3 blow in a late afternoon match.

The team which replaced Karen in this year’s event took day one lead in the prestigious inter-club Easter with a total of 13points from two matches while Sigona were second with 12 points.

Royal and Western are lying joint third on 9 points apiece followed by Vet Lab and Muthaiga joint fifth on 8 points.

Mombasa are placed seventh on 7 points followed by Windsor (3) and Limuru (2).

On their way up Railways also thrashed Limuru Country Club 6-2.

Royal Nairobi nevertheless recovered from their earlier defeat with a 6-2 thrashing of Limuru.

Limuru are without their star player John Karichu who has since turned professional.

In Limuru outfit are the likes of Paul Muchangi and Francis Kimani.

Railways who are fielding a very strong team this time round also vanquished Limuru in a flawless 8-0 win.

Railway’s win against hosts Royal was the talk of day one, but pundits believe its still early days.

In the match which attracted hundreds of spectators, the Royal pair of Jay Sandhu and Quram Bhatti were all square after 18 holes with the Railway duo of Samuel Njoroge and George Felix.

Royal’s Rachit Patel and Kevin Juma lost 3-4 to John Lejirma and Kaash Padam. Lejirma and Padam were two up after nine holes.

Royal Captain Joseah Kogo and his team-mate Jatinder Thethy beat Anthony Muhoro and Adelbery Omooria after their were one up in the first nine holes.

Royal’s Joshua Ichangi and K Gatirimu lost to the pair of John Mburu and Edwin Murungi. They were all square at the end of the first 9 holes but Mburu and Murungi went two up at the end of 18 holes.

Railway Coach Alfred Nandwa, who is also a leading professional attributed their day one success to a good game plan.

“This year we are returning to the Kenya Open tired of being relegated so we gave it our all today (yesterday) and went to bed with a cool 13 points. I can’t reveal our game plan, but I am glad it worked out really well,” said Nandwa.

“It’s not what we are looking can’t be better hopefully better tomorrow. It’s a marathon wanna take it round per round and see how it goes,” said Charan Thethy who manages Royal.