Garissa to host Chapa Dimba North Eastern Finals on weekday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Season 2 heads to the penultimate round where Garissa University will host the North Eastern regional finals set for next week Tuesday and Wednesday.

This the first time the tournament will be hosted on a weekday, coming immediately after the Easter holiday.

Four boys’ teams will take part in the North Eastern finals, with the winning team walking away with a cash reward of Sh200,000 and an opportunity to play in the national grand finale set for June this year.

Berlin FC from Garissa will square it out with Dadaab United as Al Ansar from Wajir take on a Mandera team in the semis.

“This is the 7th out of the 8 regional finals we are holding across the country. The tournament has been a success across Kenya right from the group stages to this level. We have seen an amazing showcase of talent so far, and the teams have been doing their best to excel so we look forward to the same vigor from the North Eastern teams,” said Patrick Korir Chapa Dimba Coordinator.

The winners will join Euronuts and Barcelona from Central region, Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern for the national finals set for Meru where Sh1m is at stake.

The competition will then move to Nairobi for the last region final as the race to La Liga heats up.

This year, an All-star team will be selected from the 8 regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.