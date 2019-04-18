Tusker, Sony play to a lackluster draw

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 18 – In a snoozing encounter devoid of a single shot on target in 90 minutes, 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC and Sony Sugar served up perhaps one of the most uninteresting league matches as they settled for a barren draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Thursday.

The late kick off in any multiple-header KPL ties are always a reserve of mouth watering fixtures, but none of either Robert Mboya or Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi were forced to work, save for collecting cross balls and restarting play.

The only exciting piece of action the entire match was a Tobias Otieno freekick nine minutes from time at the edge of the box that rattled the crossbar.

Chances were few, very few, and far in between. Former KPL player of the year Mike Madoya was handed a rare start by coach Robert Matano, but he struggled to make an impact and was hauled off at half time for Bill Oporia.

The closest any team got to scoring in the opening 45 was five minutes from time when Timothy Otieno headed the ball for Clyde Ssenaji inside the box with no one marking him, but he skied the effort with the keeper at his mercy.

In the second half, Sony had a chance six minutes in when skipper Enock Agwanda set up Maxwel Onyango but his shot went over.

Four minutes later, youngster Joshua Otieno who had come on for the injured Ambrose Ayoyi had a chance thanks to some poor defending by Tusker but he could not get a shot on target.

Tusker skipper Otieno had a brilliant chance when substitute Jackson Macharia flicked him through on goal but the striker shot wide one on one with the keeper.