Umtiti wanted by Arsenal and Manchester Utd

BARCELONA, Spain, Apr 18 – Reports revealed that Manchester United, Arsenal and AS Romas are all interested in the Barcelona star.

Umtiti looks to be heading for the Nou Camp exit door in the summer and the race is on to secure his services, with reports claiming that Arsenal are the frontrunners to do a deal.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has spoken publicly about his interest in the past and has the player at the top of his wanted list as he looks to bolster his defence.

Manchester United are also keen as their new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans a squad revamp in the summer, while Roma see Umtiti as the perfect replacement for Kostas Manolas, who is tipped to move on.

Barca will be happy that all three clubs are interested as it will boost their chances of receiving the fee they are after.