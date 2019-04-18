You are here:

Liverpool crush Porto to reach Champions League semis

Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals

PORTO, Portugal, Apr 18 – Liverpool crushed FC Porto 4-1 in Portugal on Wednesday to win their Champions League quarter-final tie 6-1 on aggregate and march on to a last-four showdown against Barcelona.

Sadio Mane gave the Reds a first-half lead in the second leg at the Estadio do Dragao, effectively killing off a Porto side that had lost 2-0 in England a week ago.

Mohamed Salah, substitute Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk added further goals after the break for Jurgen Klopp’s team, with Eder Militao netting a consolation for Porto.

-More to follow

