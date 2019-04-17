PSG drop Mbappe for title decider at Nantes

Shares

NANTES, France, Apr 17 – Kylian Mbappe has been dropped by Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel for the Ligue 1 leaders’ title decider at Nantes on Wednesday following the star striker’s scathing comments at the weekend.

PSG need to win to seal the championship after passing up a second chance to round up the title in spectacular style on Sunday, when they were hammered 5-1 at second-placed Lille in their worst defeat in a decade.

Mbappe slated his side for “lacking personality” in the aftermath, an assessment that didn’t go down well with Tuchel, who reportedly decided to drop the young gun after hearing his withering evaluation of his teammates.

“It is too easy to say that (we lacked personality),” said Tuchel, who pointed to PSG’s enormous list of absences as the reason behind a drop off in form.

The reigning champions are missing eight players between injuries and suspensions, with Neymar and Edinson Cavani out for months and other key players like Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria all unavailable.

However, despite the skeleton crew on show in Nantes, PSG are odds on to win their sixth league title in seven years, as they have a 17-point lead over Lille.