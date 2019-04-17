Lang’at, Kariuki secure Kenyan Riders 1-2 finish at Gatamaiyu

Shares

KIKUYU, Kenya, Apr 17 – Geoffrey Lang’at and John Kariuki secured a 1-2 finish for the Kenya Riders team clinching the Gatamaiyu Cycling Road Race held in Kikuyu over the weekend, a race that was contested by over 100 riders from Kenya and Uganda.

Kariuki and Lang’at deduced some workable team work tact to get clear of the leading pack and once they were clear on their own, it was now down to individual brilliance for gold and silver.

The two engaged in a sprint finish towards the tape and Lang’at made the most of a tactical positioning error from Kariuki in the final kilometer to outsprint him to finish the race first.

It was a packed up start to the race with each team trying to attack the course and geto to an advantage. Kenyan Riders, Safari Simbaz, Velo Nos, Baiskeli Adventures and Extra Milers were the main teams to watch.

Eventually Kenyan Riders got one man from each of their teams, Langat and Kariuki in the 3 man breakaway with Geoffrey Sendegeyo From the Safari Simbaz also joining the breakaway.

After a few kilometers of a three-man lead, Lang’at and Kariuki were too strong and broke away from Sendegeyo and got to the 40km turn around point in the Gatamaiyu Forest with a good lead of close to three minutes on the chasing pack.

The mainly uphill first 40km had whittled down the peloton to the elite of Kenyan cycling.

The Kenyan Riders duo managed to hold on to the tough course to clinch a 1-2 with Sendegeyo managing to hold on to third as Charles Kagimu (Kenyan Riders) and and Jordan Schlek (Safari Simbaz) also from Uganda sprinting to a very close sprint for 4th and 5th place respectively.

The next race on the road racing calendar is the Aberdares Cottages Madaraka Day Challenge scheduled for June 1-2.

Results

Open Men:

1st Geoffrey Langat, Kenyan Riders

2nd John Kariuki, Kenyan Riders

3rd Geoffrey Sendegeyo, Safari Simbaz

4th Charles Kagimu, Kenyan Riders

5th Jordan Schleck, Safari Simbaz

Juniors:

1st James Ndungu, Kenyan Riders

2nd Moses Miruri, Kenyan Riders

3rd Kevin Munyao, Baiskeli Adventures

Open Women:

1st Justin Ouma

2nd Nicola Greene

3rd Consolata Njogu