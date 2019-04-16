Former Liverpool defender Enrique given all-clear from cancer

Shares

MADRID, Spain, Apr 16 – Former Liverpool and Newcastle defender Jose Enrique has been given the all-clear by doctors after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

Enrique said in June 2018 that he had undergone an operation to remove the tumour and he has since been going through a series of radiotherapy sessions.

“Hello guys, I just have some wonderful news today,” Enrique said on Tuesday, in a video message posted on Instagram. “I just got back the report from the MRI I had just a week and a half ago.

“I just wanted to let you know, because the support from all of you has been amazing, that it’s all clear, all perfect.”

He added: “I can look forward now, not back anymore and just keep fighting. So it’s all clear and perfect. Thank you, guys.”

The 33-year-old, who spent nine years in England playing for Liverpool and Newcastle, was told he could lose his sight as a result of the tumour.

Enrique retired in 2017 after an injury-hit season with Real Zaragoza and had begun working as a football agent.