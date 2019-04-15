Woods’ fairytale Masters win inspiration for Cardiff: Warnock

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 15 – Tiger Woods’ epic comeback from career-threatening injury and scandal in winning the Masters on Sunday can spur Cardiff to avoid relegation from the Premier League, manager Neil Warnock said on Monday.

Cardiff are presently third from bottom — Fulham and Huddersfield having already been relegated — but can reduce the gap to two points between themselves and Brighton if they beat the latter on Tuesday.

Brighton would still have a game in hand but Warnock believes 43-year-old Woods’ achievement in capturing his first major in 11 years can be an inspiration for his team.

Winning a fifth Masters title cemented a fairytale comeback to the pinnacle of golf for Woods, whose career imploded after a 2009 sex scandal and knee and back injuries that required a total of seven surgeries.

“We just have to look at the golf and at what Tiger has done — amazing,” said Warnock.

“Nobody gave him a chance either, he has been written off that many times and we have.

“Obviously over the last few weeks we have felt sorry for ourselves a few times.

“We haven’t got time to do that (at Brighton) and if it’s not good enough then we accept it.

“But this is an opportunity to give ourselves a chance till the end of the season. We have to grab that.”