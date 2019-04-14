Tusker wins as Wanga controls top scorers chart

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Tusker FC whipped Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 to move fifth in the Kenyan Premier League standing while Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga scored again to lead the top scorers chart with 13 goals.

In other results, Posta Rangers picked the biggest result of the weekend after hammering Mount Kenya United 6-2 to pile more relegation woes to the side, at the Awasi Stadium, hosts Chemelil beat Zoo FC 2-0 to condemn them on the drop zone.

At the Nakuru Afraha Stadium, Ulinzi Stars were 2-0 winners over Mathare United, at Buhkungu Stadium, Wanga scored as Homeboyz edged out Vihiga United 1-0, in Kisumu, Western Stima lost 1-2 to Bandari, Sofapaka beat KCB 1-0 while at the Awendo Green Stadium, the match between hosts Sony and AFC Leopards was abandoned as Ingwe was leading due to heavy down pour.

At the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Tusker FC had to wait for the second half to hit the target after a barren draw in the first half.

Timothy Otieno sent Tusker ahead in the 64th minute before Bonifae Muchiri added the second that sealed the win in the 73rd minute.

Tusker, paying away had the first chance in the 18th minute after Muchuri was put through fir a one-on-one with the Kariobangi Sharks keeper who did well to rush out his line and collect the ball.

Muchiri was at it again at the half hour mark when he went past Sharks defense to cross over the ball to Timothy Otieno whose shot was well maintained by the Sharks keeper and not even Otieno’s foul in the box at the stroke of Half Time could separate the two sides as the referee ignored the penalty call from Tusker players.

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano seems to have injected some energy to his players during the pep talk half time as his charges returned for the last half with a winning mentality.

The Brewers broke the dead lock 18 minutes after the restart when Timothy Otieno made the amends with a thumping header before Muchiri nodded home in a similar fashion and hand the Ruaraka based side the much needed win.